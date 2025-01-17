Elections within 6 months unrealistic, impossible: Sarjis Alam
Sarjis Alam, the chief organiser of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, has laid emphasis on fulfilling the true aspirations of the mass uprising, instead of focusing on the national elections only.
While speaking to the media in Panchagarh on Friday, he also noted that it is quite impossible and unrealistic to hold the elections within six months given the range of required preparations and reforms.
"We believe, such a great uprising, so much bloodshed and sacrifice, and the overall aspirations are not limited to an election only. We do believe that power should be transferred to public representatives through an election at the earliest. There is no problem with it.
“But it is quite unrealistic and impossible to update the voter list, restructure the election commission, reform the judiciary, and restore the law enforcement agencies to their actual roles within six months,” he told the media following a blanket distribution programme at Moqbular Rahman Government College in the district.
Supporting the interim government’s decision, Sarjis said the government suggested a timeline within the middle of 2026, while there are also discussions about December 2025 or January 2026.
“We will not disagree with any reasonable issue. But it is illogical if the timeline is set in June this year. A transparent election requires significant reforms into the election commission, judiciary, and law enforcement agencies. We believe the public aspirations will be fulfilled if we go for an election only after the reforms,” he added.
Regarding a proclamation on the July uprising, Sarjis noted the widespread demand from the grassroots for having a formal recognition for the uprising. “We believe the proclamation will be made in public soon.”