Elections within 6 months unrealistic, impossible: Sarjis Alam

Supporting the interim government’s decision, Sarjis said the government suggested a timeline within the middle of 2026, while there are also discussions about December 2025 or January 2026.

“We will not disagree with any reasonable issue. But it is illogical if the timeline is set in June this year. A transparent election requires significant reforms into the election commission, judiciary, and law enforcement agencies. We believe the public aspirations will be fulfilled if we go for an election only after the reforms,” he added.

Regarding a proclamation on the July uprising, Sarjis noted the widespread demand from the grassroots for having a formal recognition for the uprising. “We believe the proclamation will be made in public soon.”