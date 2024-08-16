We can unite forgetting differences between public and private universities

It was inclusive of everything. It is believed that private university students tend to go abroad or are more interested in private jobs. But the movement this time involved a question of reformation of the country. It’s not right that as a private university student one should participate only in those movements that are consistent with their own interests and not stand by the interests concerning all students.

It has been proven through this movement that we can unite forgetting the differences between public and private universities against any discrimination when it comes to the demands of all the students. We basically wanted to put an end to discrimination. From that perspective, private universities students have participated in the movement this time in greater numbers.