Critical information infrastructure another blow to the media ahead of next national polls

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) have raised questions over the issuance of a gazette notification declaring 29 government agencies and institutions as 'critical information infrastructure'.

The organisations have termed the gazette notification as an ulterior motive of the government and a new weapon to muzzle the freedom of media.

They also said this is another attack on the news media ahead of the next parliamentary election and demanded immediate cancellation of the gazette notification.

BFUJ president M Abdullah and secretary general Nurul Amin Rokon and DUJ president Kader Gani Chowdhury and general secretary Shahidul Islam made these remarks in a joint statement.

Journalist leaders said this gazette notification announcing critical information infrastructure is deceptive showing excuse of section 15 of Digital Security Act. The journalist community has rejected it.