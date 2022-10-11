Critical information infrastructure another blow to the media ahead of next national polls

They also said the government move will prevent independent journalism. This gazette notification is conflicting with the Right to Information Act.
If the list is scrutinised, it would be clear that the government has dishonesty and ill-motive behind the step.
Sensational and important agencies such as the national parliament, the judiciary, the audit department, the defence and home ministries are not included in the list.
The national election is schedule to be held the next year.
Among 29 agencies and institutions, there are names of banks and financial institutions and different organisations related to the elections.
There are names of agencies and institutions which are directly and indirectly related to the elections.
The journalist leaders alleged this gazette notification has been issued so that the journalists cannot collect or publish news related to this.
In the statement journalist leaders demanded the cancellation of all black laws including the Digital Security Act. They also made a demand to halt the initiative to amend the Press Council Act keeping a provision of monetary penalty for journalists.
As per section 15 of Digital Security Act, the post, telecommunication and information technology division issued a gazette notification on 21 September announcing 29 agencies and institutions as critical information infrastructure. The ICT division uploaded the gazette notification on its website on 26 September.
Information infrastructure is a computer system or network of some institutions or agencies, where information is stored. If anyone enters the critical information infrastructure, he or she will be sentenced to seven years or will be fined maximum Tk 2.5 million or the both.
If anyone illegally enters and damage or try to damage, he or she will be sentenced to 14 years or maximum Tk 10 million fined or the both.
ICT division said this information infrastructure will not be an obstacle for the people in gathering information.
Following the issuance of the gazette notification, different political parties and organisations protested against it.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has termed the list questionable, confusing and inconsiderate. The organisation apprehends the misuse of the act.