Extortion from hawkers: 22 ruling party men collect Tk 60m toll daily

As per the Bangladesh Hawkers Federation data prepared recently, among the lineman leaders and political leaders involved in toll collection, 22 are leaders of the ruling party, councillors, leaders of Jubo League, Swecchasebak League and Sramik League. Awami League leader and Dhaka South City Corporation’s (DSCC) word no. 10 councilor Maruf Ahmed, Jubo League leader of Motijheel area Sagar Ahmed, Awami League leader Bacchu Mia, Motijheel thana Sramik League leader Nur Islam, DSCC councillor of word no. 50 and local Awami League leader Masum Mollah, Jubo League leader of Jurain Md Ibrahim and Nurul Islam, a leader of Hawkers League which was declared illegal by the labour court, are among the 22 people. Their men collect toll in Motijheel, Jatrabari and Jurain areas.

But these leaders denied the allegation. Some of them blamed linemen leaders.

Ward councillor Maruf Ahmed claimed to Prothom Alo that he is not involved with collecting toll but lineman leader Saiful Molla collects tolls from the footpath in front of Motijheel Ideal School. Another councillor Masum Mollah claimed that lineman leader Torab Ali collect tolls in his Jatrabari area.

According to Bangladesh Hawkers Federation and hawkers, Jubo League president of DSCC’s word 13 Sahabuddin Dulal, Jubo League leaders Shely Ahmed, Bimal Chandra and Jubo League activist Abdul Hannan collect tolls from Purana Paltan, Baitul Mukarram, Bangabandhu Avenue and Gulistan areas. BNP leader Md Hannan collects tolls from the GPO area. DSCC word no. 18 councillor and New Market Awami League’s vice president ASM Ferdous and word Jubo League secretary Md Ibrahim alias Ebu control the footpath of the New Market area. DNCC councillor of word no. 26 Faridur Rahman Khan, DNCC word no. 28 Jubo League president Nazrul Islam and secretary Shah Alam control footpaths of Farmgate area, Shah Ali thana Sramik League president Sumon Dhali, DNCC word 12 Swechhasebak League president Md Faruk Hossain, Darussalam thana Swecchasebak League president Md Islam and member Md Hannan control footpaths of Mirpur-1 area.

But the ruling party leaders denied their involvement in the extortion. Md Islam claimed some other persons collect tolls using his name.

Shah Alam said councillor Faridur Rahman Khan controls the footpaths of the Farmgate area in connivance with the police.

Faridur Rahman, however, said Shah Alam is the leader of hawkers and he collects the toll from the Farmgate area.

Councilor ASM Ferdous blamed the former councillor for collecting tolls. He claimed law enforcers of New Market police station shelter the extortionists.

Police from respective police stations denied their involvement in collecting tolls. However, deputy commissioner Hayatul Islam Khan of Motijheel division police said some of the allegations brought out against the law enforcers are true while some are not.

He said if policemen are found to be involved with collecting extortion from footpaths, there would be efforts to find a way out.