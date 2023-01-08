BERC’s evaluation committee for 15.43pc power tariff hike at retail level

Technical evaluation committee (TEC) of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has recommended raising the weighted average tariff of electricity by 15.43 per cent at retail level against the demand of the distribution companies for hiking by about 20 per cent at retail level, reports UNB.

The recommendation of the evaluation committee was placed at the public hearing that began in the city's BIAM Auditorium at 10:00am.

The committee suggested setting the weighted average retail tariff at Tk 8.23 against the existing Tk 7.13 per unit (each kilowatt hour) with a hike by Tk 1.10 per unit.