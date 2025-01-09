Bangladeshi youth shot dead along Sunamganj border
A Bangladeshi youth was shot to death allegedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Bangladesh-India border in Chinakandi in Bishwambarpur upazila of Sunamganj on Wednesday evening.
Saidul Islam, 24, is from Gamairtala village in Dhanpur union of the Bishwambarpur upazila.
Local sources said Saidul Islam and a few others were entering India illegally with betel nut in the evening. At that time he sustained bullet injuries.
When his companions brought Saidul to Sunamganj sadar hospital, the physician declared him dead.
Speaking about this, Sunamganj sadar hospital’s emergency department physician Safikur Islam said Saidul Islam sustained a bullet injury to his belly. Details could be known after his autopsy.
Several local people said they heard Saidul had an altercation with the BSF members.
However, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) could not confirm Saidul’s death in firing of BSF.
Sunamganj BGB 28 battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel AKM Zakaria Qadir said Saidul and several others entered India to smuggle betel nut there.
Local people and an intelligence report suggested that the BSF shot Saidul at that time but they could not confirm the matter, he added.
Lieutenant Colonel AKM Zakaria Qadir further said they have called a flag meeting between BGB’s Masimpur BOP and India’s Koraigora BSF camp. The actual incident will be known after the meeting.