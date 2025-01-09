Bangladeshi youth shot dead along Sunamganj border

Local sources said Saidul Islam and a few others were entering India illegally with betel nut in the evening. At that time he sustained bullet injuries.

When his companions brought Saidul to Sunamganj sadar hospital, the physician declared him dead.

Speaking about this, Sunamganj sadar hospital’s emergency department physician Safikur Islam said Saidul Islam sustained a bullet injury to his belly. Details could be known after his autopsy.