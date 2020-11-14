Expat welfare ministry seeks discount on tickets for migrants, Biman says 'no'

Biman sources said that the organisation has fallen into great loss during these COVID times. Even so, the sources said, the airline continued to provide service to its passengers without any extra costs. If any expatriate worker was diagnosed coronavirus positive at the last moment, they are reissued tickets without any extra charge.

Mohibul Haque, senior secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, informed Prothom Alo that Biman does provide concession to migrant workers at different times. But providing them with separate low-priced tickets is not possible. Biman cannot run if it continues to count losses.

Sources said that the matter has been discussed at the 8 October standing committee meeting of the expatriate welfare and overseas employment ministry. It was decided to call Biman to the next parliamentary committee meeting.

Biman's managing director and CEO, Md Mokabbir Hossain told Prothom Alo, said, we are struggling to earn and are having difficulty in paying the salaries of the employees. We are having to pay instalments on loans and even taking fresh loans. It is not possible to offer concessions on tickets while we are facing losses, he said.