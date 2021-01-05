Exports of vaccines permitted to all countries: Serum Institute CEO

India has said there is no reason for Bangladesh to be concerned over the timely receiving of the COVID-19 vaccine because India always prioritises its neighbours, reports news agency UNB.

“We’ve seen the statement made by the head of the Serum Institute of India. There’s no reason for neighbouring Bangladesh to be concerned because India has always considered its neighbours on a priority basis. There’ll be no exceptions this time, too,” a diplomatic source in New Delhi told the news agency on Tuesday.

Reiterating the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh under India’s Neighbourhood First Policy, prime minister Narendra Modi, during a summit meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 17 December last year, assured that vaccines would be made available to Bangladesh as and when produced in India.

Both leaders also noted the ongoing bilateral collaboration in the private sector in this regard.