Rain that began in Dhaka and various parts of the country on Thursday continued on Friday. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Dhaka and several other parts of the country throughout the day.

Heavy rain is likely in five divisions, including Dhaka. The other divisions are Barishal, Khulna, Chattogram and Mymensingh. Rain is likely to be relatively lighter in Sylhet, Rajshahi and Rangpur.

The rain is mainly being caused by Cyclone Akvan, which formed over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is likely to make landfall along the coast between India’s Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states around noon today, according to the Meteorological Department. Two cyclones struck the same coastal region in quick succession in late October and early this month.