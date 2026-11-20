Cyclone Akvan heads towards India’s coast; rain likely across Bangladesh throughout the day
Rain that began in Dhaka and various parts of the country on Thursday continued on Friday. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Dhaka and several other parts of the country throughout the day.
Heavy rain is likely in five divisions, including Dhaka. The other divisions are Barishal, Khulna, Chattogram and Mymensingh. Rain is likely to be relatively lighter in Sylhet, Rajshahi and Rangpur.
The rain is mainly being caused by Cyclone Akvan, which formed over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is likely to make landfall along the coast between India’s Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states around noon today, according to the Meteorological Department. Two cyclones struck the same coastal region in quick succession in late October and early this month.
According to the Meteorological Department this morning, the highest rainfall in the country over the past 24 hours was recorded in Jashore at 123mm. Dhaka received 19mm of rain, while Satkhira recorded 65mm.
Rainfall between 44mm and 88mm is classified as heavy rain. Rainfall exceeding that range is considered very heavy.
Meteorologist Kazi Jebunnesa of the Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo that Dhaka could experience rain throughout the day. Heavy rain is likely in five divisions, while relatively less rain is expected in three divisions—Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet.
Rain may continue in several parts of the country tomorrow, Saturday, said Kazi Jebunnesa. Rainfall is expected to decrease after that, although skies will remain cloudy. Clouds are expected to begin clearing from Tuesday or Wednesday, after which temperatures will fall further and the cold will intensify.
Temperatures have begun to fall in various parts of the country since Thursday due to the rain. The lowest temperature in the country yesterday was recorded in Tetulia, Panchagarh, at 12.4 degrees Celsius—the lowest recorded this season so far.
Dhaka’s maximum temperature fell by 3 degrees Celsius in a single day yesterday. Temperatures may drop further today, according to the Meteorological Department.
Prothom Alo’s Kolkata correspondent reported that rain was continuing in the Indian state of West Bengal, including its capital, under the influence of the cyclone. Rainfall has been particularly heavy in the coastal districts of the state.
The Kolkata Meteorological Office said the cyclone had weakened late Thursday night and was moving towards the coast at a speed of 90 kilometres per hour.
The cyclone was located 250 kilometres from Puri and 170 kilometres from Gopalpur in Odisha this morning.
All shops in Puri have been closed, and tourists have been barred from visiting the beach.
Alerts have also been issued in the coastal districts of West Bengal. Fishermen are being advised not to venture into the sea.