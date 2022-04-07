Extortion via monthly contract issuing cards

Before starting the journey, we learnt prices of the vegetables from the local traders. Each kilogram (KG) of ladies finger was selling at Tk 22-25 while papaya at Tk 14-15 per kg and Malabar spinach at Tk 12-15 per kg.

The truck started journey in the evening and gave a break at Baya Bazar after crossing several kilometers. There, a new driver hopped on and drove the truck to Dhaka.

It took around an hour to cross Amchattar and Belpukur of Rajshahi and enter Natore.

After travelling half an hour more, the truck reached Natore bypass intersection. There are allegations that the police regularly collect extortion stopping trucks at Amchattar, Belpukur and Natore bypass intersection.

The investigation report, released by the Department of Agricultural Marketing in February, also said that the police collect extortion from vehicles at these three points in addition to some other spots on the highway.