Govt focuses on food security in new action plan amid global crisis

The document highlighted optimum use of surface water and solar-powered irrigation, promotion of the production and application of organic fertilisers to safeguard soil health and issuing smart cards to all farmers in the action plan.

It also said that the action plan includes prediction of weather through climate-smart agriculture and bolster e-agriculture activities.

Besides, in the just started fiscal year, the government will execute actions such as development assistance (subsidies) to keep agricultural input prices with fertiliser and seeds as low as possible at the farmer's level.

It will also make available agricultural machinery to the farmers in order to mechanise agriculture, extend ‘Synchronised Cultivation’ and collaborate in the production, storage and marketing of a variety of vegetables and fruits, including summer onions and tomatoes.

As per the document, the government is providing high subsidies on agricultural machinery and fertilisers.

It said that Russia and Ukraine together play a dominant role in the global fertiliser supply chain. So, the fertiliser prices increased substantially in the international market because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Despite the fact that fertiliser import prices have risen.