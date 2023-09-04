Aedes spread to remote rural areas

In July, a survey of Aedes mosquito larvae was conducted in Boladia Union of Nesarabad Upazila in Pirojpur. Aedes larvae were discovered in 7 out of 10 houses in the area.

The accepted method for measuring the density of Aedes mosquito larvae is the ‘Breeding Index (BI)’. A larval density exceeding 20 per cent according to this criterion indicates a high prevalence of dengue disease. The BI in Boladia village stands at 80 per cent.

Pirojpur’s Civil Surgeon, Hasnat Yusuf Zaki, informed Prothom Alo, “We found many Aedes mosquitoes this time; last time, it was only a quarter of this amount.”

The ‘Elimination of Malaria and Aedes-borne Disease Control Programme,’ under the Disease Control Wing of the Directorate General of Health Services, conducted larval surveys in 15 districts across the country.

It has been observed that Aedes mosquitoes have spread to remote rural areas, with the density of mosquito larvae in rural areas sometimes surpassing that in cities. Aedes aegypti, a major dengue transmitter, now appears to be more prevalent in rural areas than before.