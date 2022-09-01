Prime Minister’s India visit to give priority to energy and trade

Bangladesh and India have decided to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to strengthen their economic cooperation. The two countries are to discuss the start of this agreement and a declaration may be made n this regard at the end of the talks between the two prime ministers.

President of the Bangladesh Economic Institute (BEI) and former ambassador Humayun Kabir, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “Bangladesh and India have decided to sign CEPA. It is necessary to ensure that the agreement is balanced in the interests of both sides and brings benefits for the two countries. There is a general perception that we give more to India than we get, so this agreement will not be sustainable if it is one-sided.”

Officials of the foreign ministry have hinted that Dhaka will call for the removal of tariff and non tariff barriers on Bangladesh products exported to India and also the removal of India’s anti-dumping tariff on Bangladesh’s jute exports.

According to diplomatic sources, during the Covid outbreak, India kept up uninterrupted supply of commodities by means of railway transportation. India has now proposed that Bangladesh informs them in advance about their requirements for the import of rice, wheat, onions and other essentials. India will give consideration to Bangladesh’s needs after meeting its own demands. The matter may be given importance during the talks between the two leaders.