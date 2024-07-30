'How can someone kill a human this way': Rahat's mother wants her son back

17-year-old Rahat Hossain was glued to his smartphone screen on 17 July, lamenting the killing of Abu Sayeed in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur over quota reform movement. Rahat showed his mother the video and said, “Look, ma! How the police are killing students.’

Within the next day, on 18 July afternoon, Rahat himself became a victim.

‘I would not have ever let him go if I were aware that my son would join the demonstration. If I knew, I would have joined him, and received the bullet together,’ Rahat’s mother Swapna Begum said.

Rahat was an eleventh grader of Uttara’s Nawab Habibullah Model School and College. He lived with his garment workers mother and grandmother at Gopalpur area of Tongi. Rahat’s father lives abroad.

Rahat Hossain’s family said he died after being shot in the head while taking part in the quota reform movement in Uttara on 18 July.