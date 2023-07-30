7 vehicles torched, 24 vandalised on Saturday: Transport owners association

A total of seven vehicles were set on fire and 24 others vandalised during the clash between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) men and police on Saturday, said transport owners association.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the road transport owners association strongly condemned the BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami for the incident and alleged that the anti-regime parties took their violence to the level of 2014-2015, when numerous vehicles were vandalised, and transport workers killed under the guise of a movement.