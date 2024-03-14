Explore newer jute products, its overseas markets: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked for finding out newer jute products and their fresh overseas markets for enhanced export of the golden fibre to build a developed and prosperous "Sonar Bangladesh".

"Discover diversified jute products and explore their new markets abroad to increase its exports as the environment friendly product has a huge demand (at home and abroad)," she said while opening six jute mills and “Diversified Jute Goods Fair -2024”.

The textiles and jute ministry organised the inaugural function at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital coinciding with the National Jute Day.

The premier said her government will provide stimulus packages for the jute as an agricultural and export product. "We will offer stimulus packages for the jute as an agricultural and export item," she said.

Sheikh Hasina asked all concerned to take proper care of the jute sector to ensure financial benefits for both the entrepreneurs and even the country.