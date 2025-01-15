Speakers sound alarm over future risks of having no proclamation on uprising

Addressing the programme as the chief guest, former Supreme Court justice AFM Abdur Rahman said a revolutionary council usually takes over through a proclamation after a revolution. Every revolution in the world gave rise to a new legal order. But the July uprising in Bangladesh was followed by no such proclamation.

He warned that the failure to issue a proclamation may invite severe dangers in the days ahead. “Till date, the concept of interim government is based on the article 106 of the constitution. But it is not actually a base for the interim government. There must be a proclamation.”

He further said, “If they (ousted Awami League government) return to power, won’t they hang you? Or love you? They will surely hang you.”