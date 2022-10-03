No security lapses for Durga Puja: RAB DG

“No matter how smart they are, they will not succeed,” he said adding that security officials are monitoring the activities of the missing young men who left their homes and remained traceless.
“At the end of the puja, we wish to see some good results. We are working on it,” he said.
RAB has reinforced intelligence surveillance across the country since 25 September to ensure overall security during Durga Puja.
RAB members have been deployed to strengthen security from 1 to 6 October.
Apart from carrying out sweeping operations at various key places including Puja mandaps, RAB’S bomb disposal unit is working round the clock for any situation, said the DG.
This year, the Durga Puja began on Saturday, with the incarnation (bodhon) of the Goddess in temples across the country.
The five-day festival will culminate with the immersion of idols on 5 October.