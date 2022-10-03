No security lapses for Durga Puja: RAB DG

Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure security for the celebration of Durga Puja, said newly-appointed Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain on Monday.

“We are doing cyber monitoring. Intelligence surveillance has become greater than any time before,” he said after inspecting the security measures of the Puja Mandap in Banani in Dhaka.

He said there was no specific threat from any quarters despite reports that 50 to 60 young men have remained missing while intelligence officials suspect that they have joined radical groups.