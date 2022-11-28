Beanibazar abandoned well resumes gas supply to national grid

Production resumed in well no 1 at the beginning of 2016 and was stopped again at the end of the same year. From then the well remained abandoned.
Managing Director (MD) of SGFL Md Mizanur Rahman said this well has more than 70 billion cubic feet of gas stored at a depth of 3,254 meters currently. After the gas pressure test, it was found that the well is capable of supplying 10 to 12 million cubic feet of gas per day.
However, eight million cubic feet of gas will be supplied per day considering various technical aspects. It is expected to provide 125 to 130 barrels of condensate gas per day as a by-product.
The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has asked to finish the ancillary work quickly after getting gas in well number 1 of Beanibazar gas field and supplying it to the national transmission line, he added.
Besides, the three-dimensional seismic survey is going on in different areas of Beanibazar. There is a possibility of getting a new gas field from that survey, said SGFL MD.
By the year 2025, all the companies in the country have taken a plan to increase 618 million gas by digging (work over) about 46 wells, he added.
At present there are five gas fields under SGFL--Haripur gas field, Rashidpur gas field, Chhatak gas field, Kailashtila gas field and Beanibazar gas field. Among these, Chhatak gas field is abandoned while the remaining 12 wells are currently producing 91 million cubic feet of gas per day.