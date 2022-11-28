Beanibazar abandoned well resumes gas supply to national grid

An additional 8 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcf/d) to the National Grid has resumed from the previously abandoned well no 1 of Sylhet's Beanibazar gas field.

The gas lifted from the well began to be supplied to the national grid on Monday (November 28) evening nearly after five years, said Abdul Jalil Pramanik, general manager (Administration) of Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL).

He said that the supply of gas was supposed to start from Monday morning. However, on the advice of experts, we flowed out gas throughout the day and started to supply to the national grid from 6 pm, he added.

Abdul Jalil said, “We completed all the experimental work on Sunday (yesterday).

After the gas pressure test (testing) work, all the technical preparations had also been completed for the gas supply, he added.

The Beanibazar gas field is under Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL). About 7 million cubic feet of gas per day is being supplied to the national transmission line from well number 2 of this gas field.

According to SGFL sources, there are two wells in Beanibazar under Sylhet Gas Field. Production from well no 1 started in 1999 and was closed in 2014.