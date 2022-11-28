Bangladesh

Beanibazar abandoned well resumes gas supply to national grid

UNB
Sylhet
An additional 8 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcf/d) to the National Grid has resumed from the previously abandoned well no 1 of Sylhet's Beanibazar gas field.

The gas lifted from the well began to be supplied to the national grid on Monday (November 28) evening nearly after five years, said Abdul Jalil Pramanik, general manager (Administration) of Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL).

He said that the supply of gas was supposed to start from Monday morning. However, on the advice of experts, we flowed out gas throughout the day and started to supply to the national grid from 6 pm, he added.

Abdul Jalil said, “We completed all the experimental work on Sunday (yesterday).

After the gas pressure test (testing) work, all the technical preparations had also been completed for the gas supply, he added.

The Beanibazar gas field is under Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL). About 7 million cubic feet of gas per day is being supplied to the national transmission line from well number 2 of this gas field.

According to SGFL sources, there are two wells in Beanibazar under Sylhet Gas Field. Production from well no 1 started in 1999 and was closed in 2014.

Production resumed in well no 1 at the beginning of 2016 and was stopped again at the end of the same year. From then the well remained abandoned.

Managing Director (MD) of SGFL Md Mizanur Rahman said this well has more than 70 billion cubic feet of gas stored at a depth of 3,254 meters currently. After the gas pressure test, it was found that the well is capable of supplying 10 to 12 million cubic feet of gas per day.

However, eight million cubic feet of gas will be supplied per day considering various technical aspects. It is expected to provide 125 to 130 barrels of condensate gas per day as a by-product.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has asked to finish the ancillary work quickly after getting gas in well number 1 of Beanibazar gas field and supplying it to the national transmission line, he added.

Besides, the three-dimensional seismic survey is going on in different areas of Beanibazar. There is a possibility of getting a new gas field from that survey, said SGFL MD.

By the year 2025, all the companies in the country have taken a plan to increase 618 million gas by digging (work over) about 46 wells, he added.

At present there are five gas fields under SGFL--Haripur gas field, Rashidpur gas field, Chhatak gas field, Kailashtila gas field and Beanibazar gas field. Among these, Chhatak gas field is abandoned while the remaining 12 wells are currently producing 91 million cubic feet of gas per day.

