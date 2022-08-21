Momen’s comment perturbs India too

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen’s request to India to do all that is necessary to keep Sheikh Hasina’s government in power, has perturbed India too, according to Indian experts on international relations and the country’s former diplomats. They say that his remarks were both degrading for Bangladesh and demeaning to India.

The Indian foreign ministry had not issued any official statement regarding Momen’s remarks, but sources in the ministry say that Momen’s comments were embarrassing and perturbing for India.

While attending a Janashthami event in Chattogram on Thursday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said. “I went to India and said Sheikh Hasina must be kept in power.”

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, a source of the Indian foreign ministry said that they apprehended that this statement would instigate anew the anti-Indian forces within Bangladesh. This was absolutely unwarranted in the relations between the two countries.

He also said that the government of both the countries had to proceed ahead through a lot of adversities. Such needless remarks would simply complicate an already difficult situation.