Sylhet floods: Waters start receding, slight relief for victims

After being battered by heavy rains and onrush of upstream water for the past few days, water levels in the rivers in Sylhet have started to recede, improving the flood situation in various areas.

According to the water development board (WDB), as of 9am on Friday, the water level of the Surma River was flowing 16 centimeters above the danger mark at Sylhet point and 65 centimeters above the danger mark at Kanaighat point.

On the other hand, the Kushiyara River was flowing 61 centimeters above the danger mark at Amalsid point, 13 centimeters at Sheola point, 1.2 centimeters at Fenchuganj point, and 24 centimeters at Sherpur point.