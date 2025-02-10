100 arrested, including former MP, in Gazipur

The superintendent of police (SP) of Gazipur, Chowdhury Jaber Sadeq, stated this morning that during the overnight operation, the Gazipur district police arrested 21 individuals. All of those arrested were associated with the former fascist Awami League government.

Deputy police commissioner of the Special Branch of Gazipur police, Alamgir Hossain, stated that until midnight yesterday, the police from eight police stations in the city area had arrested 79 individuals from various locations.

A special operation was launched across the country last Saturday by joint forces. This operation has been named “Operation Devil Hunt”. A statement from the home ministry's public relations department informed the public about the operation. It stated that a meeting was held at the home ministry in coordination with the law enforcement agencies, in response to the terrorist attack on students and the public in Gazipur. The meeting decided to carry out “Operation Devil Hunt” in coordination with the joint forces, aiming to maintain law and order in the affected areas and bring the perpetrators of the attacks to justice.