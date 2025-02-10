Operation Devil Hunt
100 arrested, including former MP, in Gazipur
During the “Devil Hunt” operation, a former member of parliament (MP) and an Awami League (AL) leader were among the 100 individuals arrested. In the operation carried out on Sunday night, the district police detained 21 people, while the metropolitan police arrested 79 others.
Among those arrested in Sreepur was former Awami League MP of Sirajganj-6 Chayan Islam and the general secretary of the Awami League’s ward 1 in Kashimpur, Shamsul Alam Gayen. Additionally, Anwara Sultana, president of Gazipur Jubo Mahila League was arrested by the Gazipur metropolitan police in Uttara last night.
The superintendent of police (SP) of Gazipur, Chowdhury Jaber Sadeq, stated this morning that during the overnight operation, the Gazipur district police arrested 21 individuals. All of those arrested were associated with the former fascist Awami League government.
Deputy police commissioner of the Special Branch of Gazipur police, Alamgir Hossain, stated that until midnight yesterday, the police from eight police stations in the city area had arrested 79 individuals from various locations.
A special operation was launched across the country last Saturday by joint forces. This operation has been named “Operation Devil Hunt”. A statement from the home ministry's public relations department informed the public about the operation. It stated that a meeting was held at the home ministry in coordination with the law enforcement agencies, in response to the terrorist attack on students and the public in Gazipur. The meeting decided to carry out “Operation Devil Hunt” in coordination with the joint forces, aiming to maintain law and order in the affected areas and bring the perpetrators of the attacks to justice.
Earlier, on Friday night, an attack on students occurred at the residence of the former minister of liberation war affairs. AKM. Mozammel Haque. In protest, on the following Saturday, the anti-discrimination student movement and the National Citizens Committee organised a day-long protest and rally in Gazipur. Amidst the protests, the city police commissioner admitted to failure in duty and apologised. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Sadar police station was removed from his position.