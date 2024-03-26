Pressure to develop new databases despite no necessity

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) sent fresh letters to the mobile telecom operators on 20 March instructing them to create a new database to store personal information of customers, which the government agency National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) said is not necessary. Telecom operators are not interested to build new data centres now either.

The telecom regulator and the operators have been exchanging letters on data centres since November 2023. In a letter on 25 January, the BTRC directed the mobile telecom operators to file progress reports on the preparation to develop the database by 14 February.

The BTRC said in its letter on 20 March that the operators gave alternative proposals, which the regulator did not accept rather they directed the telecom operators to complete all formalities and file reports within 2 April.

Currently, four mobile telecom companies are in operation in the country with a total of 190 million subscribers as of January 2024.

Prothom Alo reached state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, but he declined to comment saying the matter is currently under the consideration of the court.

Rights body Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed a writ petition at the High Court in early March challenging the BTRC’s directives and the top court issued a rule on 20 March asking the BTRC to explain why the regulators’ directives should not be declared to be void.