'Pressure from the govt' to ensure business for a private firm

The telecom service providers have been issued letters repeatedly to develop a database with their client’s personal information from a service named ‘Parichay’. The database will include the client’s name, national ID card number, names of their parents, date of birth, address, gender, occupation and a photograph.

The mobile operators, however, are not interested in developing such a database. They say that private companies cannot create any database containing personal information of the people as the laws of the country do not allow that. They verify the client's information from the database of national ID cards of the Election Commission (EC).

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on 25 January sent the last of the series of letters to the mobile operators to develop the database. The letters asked the operators to collect the information from a service operated under the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC). The service is operated by a private company, Digicon Technologies, which gets a large portion of the income from this service.