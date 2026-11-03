Two Mirpur metro stations reopen after nearly an hour
Garment workers blocked roads in Mirpur for the third consecutive day today, Tuesday, demanding higher wages. Clashes broke out between workers and police in the morning. As a result, trains stopped calling at Mirpur-10 and Mirpur-11 metro stations.
However, metro services continued between Uttara and Motijheel, with passengers able to board and get off normally at all other stations.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the agency responsible for building and operating the Dhaka metro rail, said trains stopped calling at Mirpur-10 and Mirpur-11 stations at 11:50 am.
All entrances to the two stations were closed for security reasons, preventing passengers from entering. As trains did not stop there, no passengers could get off either. Services resumed normal operations at around 12:30 pm, after the situation returned to normal.
A little after 10:00 am, garment workers took to the streets again. Clashes with police broke out at one point.
Protesters set fire to discarded wood and bamboo beneath Mirpur-11 metro station, bringing traffic on the road below to a halt. The metro rail stations were subsequently closed as well.
DMTCL sources said the metro rail police had advised the company to keep the two stations closed as a precautionary measure.
Last Sunday, Kazipara, Mirpur-10 and Pallabi metro rail stations were also kept closed for more than two hours. DMTCL describes this as “skipping” stations. This means train services continue to operate, but passengers cannot board or disembark at the affected stations.