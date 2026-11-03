Two Mirpur metro stations reopen after nearly an hour

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the agency responsible for building and operating the Dhaka metro rail, said trains stopped calling at Mirpur-10 and Mirpur-11 stations at 11:50 am.

All entrances to the two stations were closed for security reasons, preventing passengers from entering. As trains did not stop there, no passengers could get off either. Services resumed normal operations at around 12:30 pm, after the situation returned to normal.

A little after 10:00 am, garment workers took to the streets again. Clashes with police broke out at one point.