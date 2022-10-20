Bangladesh and India depend on each other, have problems too

Talking about the role and importance of media, the speaker said the expansion of media consolidate democracy.

President of the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) Geetartha Pathak was present in the seminar as a guest of honour.

He said both the countries have shared history and culture. The journalists of India and Bangladesh have the chance to play a role rolling on this shared history and tradition.

Mentioning problems at various sectors from the Tin-biga corridor to the water of the Farakka and the Teesta, Geetartha said no one is abiding by the international law. While talking about the water crisis of Bangladesh as a lower riparian country, he said, if the country sitting on the top gives approval and moves forward, then a large portion of the problem will be solved.

Another guest of honour, editor of the Daily Star and president of Editors’ council Mahfuz Anam recalled his memories about Indian aid and his experience as freedom fighter during the days of war.

He said, there are many complexities in the relationship with India. But one should not forget this chapter of history. He emphasised on the relationship between the people of two countries.

Anam said when the relations get better with the people the ties among the countries get stronger. So the mass media has to play a huge role.

The Daily Star editor said, the various aspects of the relationship between Bangladesh and India are very complex and they have many problems. These problems must be solved. The solution should be win-win. So, the issues should be forwarded with sincerity.

Dividing the problems between Bangladesh and India into three parts, Anam said one of them is security as India was once very anxious about the role of Bangladesh.

Thanks and praise for prime minister Sheikh Hasina, whose leadership is dealing with security issues regarding India with enough responsibility and success.

He said, the second problem is water sharing. The Ganges Treaty signed by Sheikh Hasina after coming to power in 1996 is also a milestone. But that milestone paradigm has not been so strong in subsequent periods.

There are more than 50 rivers between the two countries. Each river must come to an agreement on equitable distribution of water.

During prime minister Sheikh Hasina's last visit to India, a consensus was reached on the Kushiyara River. But the Teesta agreement remains halted. There is a great sadness in the relationship between the two countries, which is taking a deep shape. Water distribution is a big issue.

Senior journalist Mahfuz Anam said the third thing is the economic potential in both countries. Referring to these three issues, he said, journalists have to play a big role in these three issues.