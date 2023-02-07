Evening news highlights

1
Bangladesh sending rescue team to Turkey
A ten-member team from Bangladesh is going to Turkey to take part in rescue work following the devastating earthquake there and the team includes five members each from the Bangladesh army and the fire service. read more...
2
I have rejected more work than I have accepted: Bijori
The Silence, directed by Vicky Zahid, has been released on Binge. Bijori Barkatullah talks about this web series and more
3
Hero Alam fined for exceeding speed limit in Habiganj
Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam has been fined as his car exceeded the speed. Shayestaganj Habiganj highway police on Tuesday fined him Tk 2500 as he was heading to Habiganj to collect his gift car. Read more...