Bangladesh sending rescue team to Turkey

A ten-member team from Bangladesh is going to Turkey to take part in rescue work following the devastating earthquake there and the team includes five members each from the Bangladesh army and the fire service.

An official of the foreign ministry, preferring to remain anonymous, informed Prothom Alo of the matter Tuesday afternoon.

He said the party will leave for Turkey tomorrow, Wednesday, by a C-130 aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force.

It was decided to initially send a ten-member team. The matter of who will be on the team, what equipment and what medical supplies will be taken, is being decided upon.