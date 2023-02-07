Hero Alam fined for exceeding speed limit in Habiganj

The much-talked-about Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam contested the by-elections to Bogura-6 and Bogura-4. Hero Alam was defeated by a narrow margin by the AL-led 14 party alliance candidate Rezaul Karim Tansen.

One day ahead of the by-election, a teacher from Habiganj in Facebook live declared that he would gift Hero Alam a car.

Teacher M Mokhlesur Rahman is a resident of Narpoti village of Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj. He is the head teacher of Haji Jabbar GL Academy and High School in the same upazila. As Hero Alam would be going there, thousands of people thronged the teacher's house.

A youth from nearby Fulbari village, Zubayer said, "I have heard about Hero Alam from others. Today I have come to this village to see him."