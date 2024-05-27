Three die as cyclone Remal batters coastal region
At least three people died in coastal districts as heavy rain persists due to cyclone Remal.
The rain was pouring as of filing this report at 10:00am today. Low lying areas were inundated in the tidal surge.
Three people were killed in Satkhira, Patuakhali and Bhola.
Embankment breached in Khulna’s Dacope upazila flooding wards 4 and 5 areas in Tildanga union.
Khitish Goldar, member of ward no 5 of Tildanga union said he has never seen such a high tidal surge in his life. The embankment broke in five points.
Cyclone Remal made landfall at around 8:30pm on the Bangladesh coast.
People in coastal districts spent sleepless nights due to heavy rainfall and gusts.
Most of the coastal districts suffered from power outages. Power went out in Jashore town at around 12 at night.
Amal Kanti Biswas, a school teacher in the city’s Bejpara area, said he is suffering acutely as power went out at around 11 at night and yet to resume in 11 hours.
West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited’s caretaker Amullya Kumar Sarker said, “Power lines were torn in various areas due to the storm during the night. Repair work has been going on since morning."
Power situation has normalised in some areas but it will take a while for the situation to be normalised completely.