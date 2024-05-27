Three die as cyclone Remal batters coastal region

At least three people died in coastal districts as heavy rain persists due to cyclone Remal.

The rain was pouring as of filing this report at 10:00am today. Low lying areas were inundated in the tidal surge.

Three people were killed in Satkhira, Patuakhali and Bhola.

Embankment breached in Khulna’s Dacope upazila flooding wards 4 and 5 areas in Tildanga union.

Khitish Goldar, member of ward no 5 of Tildanga union said he has never seen such a high tidal surge in his life. The embankment broke in five points.