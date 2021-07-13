Factory owners' urged to pay workers' salaries, Eid bonus by 19 July

State minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian Tuesday urged the factory owners' to pay all the dues including salaries and Eid bonus of their workers within 19 July, reports BSS.

She made the urge while addressing a meeting of the Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC) on readymade garment industry (RMG) at Shram Bhaban in the capital's Bijayanagar area.