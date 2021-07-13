Factory owners' urged to pay workers' salaries, Eid bonus by 19 July

The state minister directed the field level officials of the Labour and Employment ministry to motivate the workers who are aged 35 and above to get vaccinated under the mass vaccination campaign. "Corona vaccines will soon be given to the workers under the age of 35 on a priority basis," she added.
Awami League presidium member Shahjahan Khan, Labour and Employment secretary KM Abdus Salam, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments inspector general (IG) Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director general of the Department of Labour Gautam Kumar and Bangladesh Employers' Federation secretary general Farooq Ahmed were present, among others, on the occasion.