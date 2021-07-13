Bangladesh

Factory owners' urged to pay workers' salaries, Eid bonus by 19 July

Prothom Alo English Desk
State minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian Tuesday urged the factory owners' to pay all the dues including salaries and Eid bonus of their workers within 19 July, reports BSS.

She made the urge while addressing a meeting of the Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC) on readymade garment industry (RMG) at Shram Bhaban in the capital's Bijayanagar area.

The state minister directed the field level officials of the Labour and Employment ministry to motivate the workers who are aged 35 and above to get vaccinated under the mass vaccination campaign. "Corona vaccines will soon be given to the workers under the age of 35 on a priority basis," she added.

Awami League presidium member Shahjahan Khan, Labour and Employment secretary KM Abdus Salam, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments inspector general (IG) Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director general of the Department of Labour Gautam Kumar and Bangladesh Employers' Federation secretary general Farooq Ahmed were present, among others, on the occasion.

