Families with patience see financial success: Study

Families that are more patient and take more risks are less likely to be envious of others and generally experience financial success. Four out of each five families in the country belong to this group, says a research.

On the flip side, families that are more impatient and not interested in taking risks are more likely to envy others and the members of such families become comparatively less successful.

The study titled, “‘Economic choices by generations and family classes: A large-scale research in a developing country”, was presented at a seminar at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) in Dhaka on Wednesday.