Faridpur's petty leaders even amass wealth

Babar would take money

After Barkat and Rubel, the third name on the charge sheet is of Khandakar Mohtesham Babar. He is the brother of former minister and Faridpur-3 constituency's member of parliament Khandker Mosharraf Hossain. The 63-year-old Khandakar Mohtesham Babar hadn't been involved in Awami League politics. It was after Khandker Mosharraf Hossain became minister that he began to control Faridpur.

In the deposition made in court, Barkat and Rubel revealed details about their transactions with Babar. In his deposition, Rubel referred to Babar as 'Babar chacha' ('Babar uncle') and said he had paid Babar Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) to get the contract for the construction of the zila parishad auditorium. He said he had paid Babar Tk 4 million (Tk 40 lakh) for the upazila auditorium contract. "I paid Babar chacha another Tk 4 million to get the Jute Research Market contract," he said.

The local people said that in in the 2008 elections, Babar hadn't been by his brother Khandker Mosharraf Hossain's side. District Awami League's former general secretary and Awami League's former central committee member Bipul Ghosh told Prothom Alo, Khandker Mosharraf Hossain had been the Awami League candidate in the 1996 and the 2001 election.

But in those two elections, his brother Khandakar Mohtesham Hossain would go around on a 50cc motorbike, campaigning for the BNP candidate. But in 2009 when Khandker Mosharraf Hossain became a minister, Babar overnight took over district Awami League and established a reign of crime and corruption. This dealt a blow to Awami League's reputation among the local people. The Babar who would go around on a 50cc motorbike, now has a mansion worth at least Tk 100 million (Tk 10 crore) on a 5 acre expanse of land.

Mohtesham Babar used to own a poultry farm. He began his unscrupulous tender business with the help of Billal Hossain who used to work in his poultry farm and Mokarram Mia, district Awami League's relief affairs secretary. He was accused of dropping many of the old Awami League leaders and creating 'pocket' committees. He would decide who to place in the different posts of Faridpur Awami League and its affiliate bodies and who to drop.