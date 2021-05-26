Farmer dies as storm topples tree

A farmer who went out of his house during a storm died after a tree fell on him at Char Kalmi in Lalmohan upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, 48, a resident of the upazila.

Local people said that Abu was standing beneath a tree near his house around 9.15 pm on Tuesday when strong winds ahead of Cyclone Yaas uprooted it. The tree fell on Abu, leaving him seriously injured.

Abu was later rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital by local residents, where physicians declared him dead around 11.30 pm, said Joyonto Shaha.

Besides, members of the Coast Guard moved some 50 people of Dhar Char union in Charfashion upazila to a safer place on Tuesday after the area was flooded by a tidal surge.