Father saves son from a Royal Bengal Tiger in Sundarbans

A honey gatherer has been saved from the attack of a Royal Bengal Tiger in the Satkhira part of west Sundarbans.

The tiger mauled him and wounded his shoulder and hands.

The honey collector is Rabiul Sheikh, 25. His father, Md Halim, 55, snatched Rabiul from the mouth of the tiger.

The incident took place in the deep forest of the Sundarbans when a group of honey gatherers went to collect honey.

Rabiul was brought to a physician on Wednesday morning, taken first in a boat and later in a coast guard speedboat throughout the night.

Rabiul Sheikh said, "I saw a tiger running towards me. Seeing the tiger I went behind a tree. The tiger came like a bullet from a gun and dashed me to the ground and bit me. My father was present. My father hit the tiger with a stick and snatched me from the tiger. The tiger attacked me from the front."

He said the incident took place while they were walking beside a canal at around 5:00pm on Tuesday afternoon.