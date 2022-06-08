Rangamati journalist gets bail

Fazle Elahi who was booked in a DSA case has been granted bail. He was an editor of pahar24.com, an online news portal, and Dainik Parbatya Chattogram, a local newspaper of Rangamati. Senior Judicial Magistrate of Rangamati, Fatema Begum granted him bail on Wednesday. His lawyer Muktar Ahmed confirmed Prothom Alo about his bail.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, members of Kotwali police station arrested Fazle Elahi as a wanted accused in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA).