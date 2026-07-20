Defence Adviser holds meeting with Ajit Doval in Delhi

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Defence Adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) AKM Shamsul Islam has met with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on 15 July in Delhi.

Neither Bangladesh nor India has officially disclosed details about the meeting.

However, the meeting holds special significance due to the recent border situation, regional security, and last month's visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister to China, according to diplomatic sources and analysts.

On 16 July, the fifth summit of national security chiefs of BIMSTEC (a regional economic and technical cooperation alliance of Bay of Bengal coastal countries) was held in Delhi.