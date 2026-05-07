India reviving stalled bilateral mechanisms with Bangladesh: Vikram Misri

India is seeking gradually to revive and reactivate more than 40 bilateral mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation with Bangladesh that have remained largely dormant during the year and a half of the interim government.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described the effort as a cautious and carefully calibrated initiative aimed at restoring momentum to relations between the two close neighbours.

Speaking to visiting Bangladeshi journalists at the conference room of India’s Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on Monday afternoon, Misri discussed the past, present and future of bilateral ties.

During the nearly hour-long interaction, he responded to questions on India’s approach towards Dhaka–Delhi relations, cooperation on a range of issues, as well as regional and geopolitical matters.

A delegation of Bangladeshi journalists from various media outlets is currently visiting New Delhi at the invitation of India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Such exchange visits involving Indian and Bangladeshi journalists are held annually.