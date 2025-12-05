India hasn't responded as yet regarding extraditing Sheikh Hasina: Foreign advisor
Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain has said that the government of India has not yet given any positive response regarding extraditing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India following the July mass uprising. He stated this while speaking to journalists on Friday around 10:30 am at the Rangpur Circuit.
Touhid Hossain said, "We want Sheikh Hasina to be sent back. She is convicted and the highest judicial institution has sentenced her. But we have not received any positive response as yet."
Noting that the matter is time-consuming, he further said, “I think it’s better not to speculate about this. Let’s see what happens. In such cases, changes don’t happen overnight or within a week. We will wait and see what response we receive from the Indian authorities.”
Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain also spoke about taking BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to London for treatment. He said, “Begum Zia is not being taken to London today. There has been a minor technical issue with the aircraft. In that case, there may be a delay of a day or two.”
On Tarique Rahman’s return to the country, he said, “I have no information on that. His (Tarique’s) wife may be coming or may have already arrived.”
Referring to the interim government holding elections in February, Touhid Hossain said, “Our time is very limited. We hope that the election will be conducted properly in February, and that we will hand over the country to the elected representatives and step aside. Over the past one to one-and-a-half years, we have been trying to create a roadmap that will assist those who come after us. We are moving forward with that goal.”
On the reform agenda, the foreign affairs adviser said, “Many people expected us to complete all reforms. That is not possible; it requires much more time. We will, however, initiate the process. Any changes that will benefit the people or reflect the will of the people, whoever comes to power later will not undo them. That is our expectation.”
Touhid Hossain arrived at the Rangpur Circuit House yesterday evening (Thursday) on a four-day visit. During this visit, he will attend various programmes in Rangpur and Nilphamari.