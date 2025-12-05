India hasn't responded as yet regarding extraditing Sheikh Hasina: Foreign advisor

Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain has said that the government of India has not yet given any positive response regarding extraditing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India following the July mass uprising. He stated this while speaking to journalists on Friday around 10:30 am at the Rangpur Circuit.

Touhid Hossain said, "We want Sheikh Hasina to be sent back. She is convicted and the highest judicial institution has sentenced her. But we have not received any positive response as yet."