Ferry services at Mawa to remain suspended until current normalises: Khalid

State minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Wednesday said ferry services on Mawa-Banglabazar route would remain suspended until the water flow becomes normal as the movement of ferries becomes risky in the channel due to heavy current in the Padma river.

"Water flow in Mawa channel may reduce in the next 10 days if heavy rainfall doesn't occur during the period. Then, ferry movement can be resumed," he told newsmen at the secretariat in the capital.