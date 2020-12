Ferry services on the key Paturia-Daulatdia route was suspended due to dense fog on Sunday morning.

More than 400 vehicles are stuck on both ends waiting to traverse the river.

BIWTC Aricha sector manager Mohiuddin Rasel said the fog intensified after midnight. “Visibility fell drastically around 7:30am. So, we decided to keep ferry services off to avoid accidents,” he said.

Rasel said they would resume ferry operations once the visibility improves.