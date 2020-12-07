Ferry services on Paturia-Doulatdia route resume after 10hrs

Ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia route resumed after 10 hours of suspension due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, UNB reports.

Mohiuddin Russel, manager of BIWTC Aricha sector, said the ferry services remained suspended since 12:00am due to dense fog.

Five ferries with 600 vehicles got stuck in the middle of the Padma River following the suspension of ferry services.

However, the ferry services resumed around 9:30 am when fog started to disappear.

Sixteen ferries are now moving on the route and the authorities concerned are taking steps to pass the passenger vehicles on priority basis to mitigate public sufferings.

