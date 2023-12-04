Bangladesh

12th national polls

47 UNOs to be reshuffled in first phase

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Election commission building

The election commission (EC) has consented to the proposal of reshuffling 47 Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) of eight divisions in the first phase ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections slated to be held on 7 January.

Sources said the consent was given on Monday.

In the first phase, 13 UNOs from Dhaka division, eight from Chattogram division, two from Barishal division, four from Khulna division, six UNOs each from Mymensingh, Sylhet and Rajshahi divisions and two from Rangpur division will be transferred, a EC source has said.

As many as 250 UNOs are likely to be transferred, sources concerned said.

Earlier, the election commission on 30 November sent a letter to the public administration ministry directing it to send a proposal to reshuffle the UNOs across the country in phases, to ensure a level playing field for the 12th parliamentary election.

According to EC sources, the letter asked the ministry in the first phase to transfer UNOs who have already spent more than a year in their current work stations.

The EC also ordered the home ministry to transfer the OCs of all police stations in phases.

As per the Representation of People Order (RPO), the officials from divisional commissioners to lower ranks cannot be transferred without consulting the EC.

