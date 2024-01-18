Obaidul Quader tags TIB as 'broker for BNP'
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has labeled the anti-graft watchdog Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) as a 'broker' for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and accused it of taking a particular side while expressing observations.
“Their statement is one-sided… a broker for one side. They say whatever they wish against the government… in a word, anti-government,” he said at a press conference at the party president’s political office at Dhanmondi of Dhaka on Thursday.
At a media briefing on Wednesday, TIB presented its observations on the 12th national polls, stating that the election was not free and inclusive; rather, it came as an ominous sign for democracy and the future of democratic elections.
The anti-graft watchdog also pointed out that elections were not competitive in at least 241 constituencies, even after fielding the ruling party leaders as independent candidates to give the election a competitive and participatory look.
Reacting to the observations, Obaidul Quader recalled TIB’s previous statement on the Padma Bridge and said, “The Padma Bridge is impossible… It was a TIB statement. The CPD also echoed it. There are some issues that we respond to politically… We reply so that public perception does not deviate to other tracks. This is why we speak.”
Asked if any legal action will be taken against TIB, the Awami League leader said, “We are saying that they behave in a one-sided, partial way. Is it necessary to file lawsuits in all issues?”
Regarding the party’s internal problems, he said, “We are a political party. Our party had a strategy ahead of this election… there will always be strategies in politics, and we adopted a strategy too. Internal conflict, strife – these are nothing new in Awami League. These issues are comfortable for no political parties. However, a party itself sorts out its problems.”
Who are going to be the opposition in the parliament? he, in response, said, "Those who will oppose are the opposition. If there is a parliament, there is an opposition."
He also advised to wait until the first session of the parliament to learn about the opposition.