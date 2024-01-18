Obaidul Quader tags TIB as 'broker for BNP'

Regarding the party’s internal problems, he said, “We are a political party. Our party had a strategy ahead of this election… there will always be strategies in politics, and we adopted a strategy too. Internal conflict, strife – these are nothing new in Awami League. These issues are comfortable for no political parties. However, a party itself sorts out its problems.”

Who are going to be the opposition in the parliament? he, in response, said, "Those who will oppose are the opposition. If there is a parliament, there is an opposition."

He also advised to wait until the first session of the parliament to learn about the opposition.