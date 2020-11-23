Fine to be increased for not wearing masks

The government is increasing fines imposed by the mobile court to ensure that people wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said that people must be forced to wear masks. She said, this message must be spread as nothing will be effective unless masks are worn.

During an unscheduled discussion at Monday's cabinet meeting, the issue of wearing masks to prevent coronavirus transmission was raised.

Later at a press briefing at the secretariat, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam informed the media of the prime minister's directives and the government's stand.