Police to arrest, accused to be produced before court within 24 hrs of arrest: Tajul

Chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam, stated that it is not for them to decide which place should be declared a prison.

He also said that the accused must be produced before the court within 24 hours of arrest. Thereafter, if the court sends them to jail, the government will decide at which jail the accused will be kept.

Tajul Islam said this in response to journalists’ questions at a briefing in the International Crimes Tribunal premises, this afternoon, Monday.

A building at the Dhaka Cantonment has been temporarily declared a prison, and the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in this regard yesterday, Sunday.

Journalists had sought clarification from the chief prosecutor on the matter.

At that time, chief prosecutor Tajul Islam said, “As of now, I do not know whether any area has actually been declared a sub-jail. I have no document in my possession, as you are claiming. If the government declares a specific place as a sub-jail, it has the authority to do so. Which place they designate as a jail and bring under the prison authority falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Therefore, this is not a matter of concern for us.”