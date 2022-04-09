Flash floods damage crops worth Tk 1b in Sunamganj haors

Flash floods triggered by onrush of water from the upstream inundated Boro crops on 5,000 hectares of land in 14 haors in Sunamganj, causing loss of Tk 100 crore, according to local agricultural office.

Meanwhile, local farmers claimed some 20,000 hectares of land have been inundated until Friday evening.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), farmers yield six MTs of paddy per hectare of land.