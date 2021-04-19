Flight suspension extended for another week

Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) in the wake of a massive spike of COVID -19 Monday extended ongoing ban on operation of all international and domestic flights for one more week following government’s decision to extend ongoing nationwide lockdown till 28 April 28.

“The restriction on international passenger flight operation is extended with effect from 21 April to 28 April,” CAAB said in a circular Monday, reports BSS.

The aviation regulatory body also issued another identical circular announcing the domestic flight operation ban till 28 April.

No restriction will however be imposed on the movement of chartered flights, cargo flights, air ambulance and special flights.