Flight suspension extended for another week

Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) in the wake of a massive spike of COVID -19 Monday extended ongoing ban on operation of all international and domestic flights for one more week following government’s decision to extend ongoing nationwide lockdown till 28 April 28.
“The restriction on international passenger flight operation is extended with effect from 21 April to 28 April,” CAAB said in a circular Monday, reports BSS.
The aviation regulatory body also issued another identical circular announcing the domestic flight operation ban till 28 April.
No restriction will however be imposed on the movement of chartered flights, cargo flights, air ambulance and special flights.
Amid the flight suspension, special flights to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, UAE, and Singapore will continue so that stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers here can go back to their workplaces, CAAB official source said.
On 11 April, the CAAB suspended operation of all international passenger flights to and from Bangladesh for a week from 14 April following government guidance and instruction.
Earlier, CAAB suspended passenger flight operations on all domestic routes following week long countrywide restriction from 5 April.
Last year, Bangladesh suspended all commercial flights for more than three months with a view to containing outbreak of the pandemic.