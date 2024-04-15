Two European warships escort MV Abdullah

Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah was freed from the pirates at Bangladesh time 3:08 am Sunday. Two nearby ships of the European Union Naval Force have been escorting the Bangladeshi vessel since then.

The European Union (EU) published images of two EU warships escorting the MV Abdullah on its website at around 2:00pm today, Monday. The pictures show that MV Abdullah is surrounded by the two EU ships on both sides. Besides, three high-speed vessels were also seen patrolling around.