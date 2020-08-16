Flood water remains steady in Ganges basin

On the other hand, the local BWDB office has recorded a further rising trend of water at all the three points of the Jamuna River. The water level increased by 5 cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 8 cm at Kazipur in Sirajganj and one cm at Sirajganj points.

But, the river was still flowing 3 cm, 18 cm and 18 cm below the danger level at the three points respectively at 9 am. The Gur River was flowing 8 cm above the danger level at Singra in Natore with a two cm fall afresh while the Atrai River was flowing one cm above the danger level with three cm rise.

Besides, the Atrai River was flowing 58 cm below the danger mark at Atrai point in Naogaon with a fall of 4 cm afresh while 359 cm below the danger mark with a 20 cm fall at Mohadevpur point in Naogaon.

Additional Divisional Commissioner Moinul Islam said the district and upazila administrations with the local public representatives have been distributing relief materials in the worst-affected areas continuously for the last couple of weeks.

Around 214,000 worst-affected people have, so far, received relief materials to overcome their livelihood related hardships caused by the flood in different districts under Rajshahi division.