Flood water remains steady in Ganges basin

The overall flood situation in the Ganges basin remained almost steady for the second consecutive day today as the water level has declined or went up at many of its river points during the past 24 hours after a continuous recession for the last couple of days.
Both the declining and rising trends of water level were recorded at river points of Ganges basin at 9:00am today, superintending engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Mukhlesur Rahman told BSS.
A total of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water levels receded at 16 points, while went up at 11 points and remained stable at three points in the past 24 hours ending this morning.
Apart from this, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 28 points, while above the danger level at two points.
Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), said the Ganges-Padma River is in steady state which may remain steady in next 24 hours. The Brahmaputra-Jamuna River is in rising trend and the river may become steady in next 24 hours.
Water level in the Ganges River went up by one cm each at Pankha in Chapainawabganj and at Rajshahi points, while declined by three cm at Hardinge Bridge and remained stable at Talbaria points this morning.
The Ganges River was flowing 200 cm, 212 cm, 130 cm and 116 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively, while water level in the Padma River went up by six cm at Goalundo point and the river was flowing six cm above the danger level, Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman added.
Water level of the Korotoa River declined by 19 cm and six cm afresh at Chak Rahimpur and at Bogura points respectively and the river was flowing 152 cm and 260 cm below the danger level at the two points respectively this morning.
On the other hand, the local BWDB office has recorded a further rising trend of water at all the three points of the Jamuna River. The water level increased by 5 cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 8 cm at Kazipur in Sirajganj and one cm at Sirajganj points.
But, the river was still flowing 3 cm, 18 cm and 18 cm below the danger level at the three points respectively at 9 am. The Gur River was flowing 8 cm above the danger level at Singra in Natore with a two cm fall afresh while the Atrai River was flowing one cm above the danger level with three cm rise.
Besides, the Atrai River was flowing 58 cm below the danger mark at Atrai point in Naogaon with a fall of 4 cm afresh while 359 cm below the danger mark with a 20 cm fall at Mohadevpur point in Naogaon.
Additional Divisional Commissioner Moinul Islam said the district and upazila administrations with the local public representatives have been distributing relief materials in the worst-affected areas continuously for the last couple of weeks.
Around 214,000 worst-affected people have, so far, received relief materials to overcome their livelihood related hardships caused by the flood in different districts under Rajshahi division.